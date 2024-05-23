Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRK. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Park National by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Park National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in Park National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Park National in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Park National Stock Down 1.0 %

PRK traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.99. 7,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,906. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.25. Park National Co. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $144.01.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Park National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

