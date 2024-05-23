WBI Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,724 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $204.58. 7,041,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,622,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.04. The firm has a market cap of $228.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $207.95.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,245.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,074 shares of company stock worth $12,258,386. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

