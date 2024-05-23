Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1,158.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Trading Down 1.1 %

MIDD traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.63. 348,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.37 and a 200 day moving average of $141.76. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $109.59 and a 12-month high of $161.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $926.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.05 million. Middleby had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

MIDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair raised shares of Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,204.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

