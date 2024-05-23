Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,899,000. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,965 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,085,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1,084.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on F. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of F stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18,269,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,965,863. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

