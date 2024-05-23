Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1,073.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.22. 733,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996,290. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.39. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $85.84.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.06.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

