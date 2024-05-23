iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.68

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.68 and last traded at $45.35, with a volume of 19130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.07.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1057 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
