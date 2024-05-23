iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.68

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.68 and last traded at $45.35, with a volume of 19130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.07.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1057 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 172,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 45,627 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

