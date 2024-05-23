iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.68

Posted by on May 23rd, 2024

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXFGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.68 and last traded at $45.35, with a volume of 19130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.07.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1057 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 172,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 45,627 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.