Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $152.16

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 152.16 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 149.55 ($1.90), with a volume of 1011015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.50 ($1.84).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.61) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deliveroo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 166.50 ($2.12).

Deliveroo Stock Up 3.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14,450.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 127.32.

In related news, insider Will Shu sold 2,391,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.61), for a total transaction of £3,036,599.21 ($3,859,429.60). Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

