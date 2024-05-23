Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.09

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.09 and last traded at $35.66, with a volume of 97374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSPT. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 97,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 853,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

