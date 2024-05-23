Threshold One Day Volume Reaches $13.50 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $371.53 million and approximately $13.50 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00009204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011091 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001457 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,968.73 or 0.99969563 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011562 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00113845 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,673,595,901.744846 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03866999 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $11,302,199.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

