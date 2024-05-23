Metahero (HERO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $30.47 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Metahero has a market cap of $30.47 million and $842,158.82 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003820 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00009864 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

