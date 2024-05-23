WBI Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

WBI Investments LLC lessened its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,425 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,863 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 406.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 164,535 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after purchasing an additional 69,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens cut their target price on Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Simmons First National Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 54,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,382. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.35 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. Simmons First National’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $269,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,151.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.