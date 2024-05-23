WBI Investments LLC Sells 20,565 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

WBI Investments LLC lowered its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,565 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 1,092.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WU has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

Western Union Price Performance

NYSE WU traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 631,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,864. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 120.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.62%.

Insider Activity at Western Union

In related news, Director Timothy P. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at $722,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.