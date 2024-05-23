WBI Investments LLC Raises Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

WBI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,399 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWBI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $42,580.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,656.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $42,580.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 82,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,566. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.62. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 17.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

