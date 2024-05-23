WBI Investments LLC Makes New $895,000 Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Progressive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PGR stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.26. 593,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,935. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $217.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,825 shares of company stock worth $3,337,741 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

