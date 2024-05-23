Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,260 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,194,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,807,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495,822 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $483,016,000. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,486,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21,195.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,655,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,311,000 after buying an additional 11,600,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,505,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,860,000 after acquiring an additional 519,259 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.95. 1,465,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,430,410. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $2,204,254.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

