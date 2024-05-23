SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.22

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.22 and last traded at $64.79, with a volume of 14126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.84.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 567,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,184,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 526,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after acquiring an additional 21,915 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 248,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 173,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

