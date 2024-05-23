iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.00

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.00 and last traded at $58.63, with a volume of 76951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.46.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 141,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 75,701 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 666.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 135,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,744,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,583,000 after purchasing an additional 533,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000.
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
