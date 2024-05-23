First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.49

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.49 and last traded at $95.24, with a volume of 3663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.48.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.