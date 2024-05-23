First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.49

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.49 and last traded at $95.24, with a volume of 3663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.48.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 130,183 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 300,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 42,401 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 181,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,463,000 after acquiring an additional 70,163 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

