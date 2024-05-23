iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.15

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.15 and last traded at $101.73, with a volume of 8168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.24.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.04. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,492,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,752,000 after buying an additional 81,233 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,995,000 after acquiring an additional 273,658 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,027,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,698,000 after acquiring an additional 27,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 752,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,520,000 after purchasing an additional 96,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,395,000 after purchasing an additional 97,429 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

