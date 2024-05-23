Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.47

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.47 and last traded at $51.13, with a volume of 17726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.14.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 133.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 981,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.