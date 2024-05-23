iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $129.99

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $129.99 and last traded at $129.11, with a volume of 5283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.12.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 442.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 26,886 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

