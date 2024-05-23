iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.10

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 20154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 405.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 746,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,596,000 after buying an additional 598,785 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 886,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after buying an additional 177,340 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 196.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 185,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 122,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 77,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 911,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,828,000 after purchasing an additional 72,972 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.