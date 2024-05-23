John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.09

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.09 and last traded at $64.62, with a volume of 2093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.74.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.