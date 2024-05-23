Saitama Price Hits $0.0011 (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Saitama coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Saitama has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $45.22 million and approximately $354,358.95 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011101 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001450 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,036.99 or 0.99978011 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011576 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.80 or 0.00112848 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Saitama Coin Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 54,916,679,555 coins and its circulating supply is 42,725,678,087 coins. Saitama’s official website is saitachain.com. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/saitachaincoin. Saitama’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/saitachain. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 54,916,679,555.450325 with 42,725,678,087.28839 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00106727 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $366,905.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saitachain.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.