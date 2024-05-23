Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $0.06

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.06 and approximately $7.29 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011101 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001450 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,036.99 or 0.99978011 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011576 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.80 or 0.00112848 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.