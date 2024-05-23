Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $87,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after acquiring an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,346,000 after buying an additional 159,028 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,661,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,028,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VOE stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.37. 51,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,380. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

