Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Invests $91,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,296.91.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Broadcom Stock Performance
Broadcom stock traded up $15.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,408.05. 1,435,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,184. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $676.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,445.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,318.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,195.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
