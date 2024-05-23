Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Invests $91,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,296.91.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $15.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,408.05. 1,435,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,184. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $676.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,445.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,318.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,195.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.