820 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Purchased by Tidemark LLC

Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. One Day In July LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 112,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Finally, Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSEARCA IJS traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.58. 57,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,404. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.91.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
- What does consumer price index measure?
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.