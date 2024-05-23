Tidemark LLC Acquires Shares of 153 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 153 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $4,141,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $486.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,174. The firm has a market cap of $217.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $488.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.83. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $361.72 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

