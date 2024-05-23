Tidemark LLC Takes $100,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,502,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $347.05. 265,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,039. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.56. The company has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $248.82 and a 1 year high of $348.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

