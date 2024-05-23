NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $106.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.34% from the stock’s current price.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.73.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.64. 455,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $115.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at $15,660,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 706.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

