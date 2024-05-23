Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AS. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

AS traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 383,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,692. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Amer Sports has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amer Sports will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AS. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,778,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

