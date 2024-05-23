Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.75 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,779 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Clorox by 17.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,517,000 after acquiring an additional 357,964 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Clorox by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,184,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,356,000 after acquiring an additional 47,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clorox by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,902 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Clorox by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,633,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,103,000 after acquiring an additional 42,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX traded down $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $131.97. 347,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.88.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 248.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

