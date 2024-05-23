EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 645 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,080 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $393,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 64.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $1,018,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 126,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.85. 2,771,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,264,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39. The company has a market cap of $189.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,457 shares of company stock worth $1,358,772. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

