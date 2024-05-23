Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Invests $67,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 269 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,534,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,765,000 after purchasing an additional 909,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.20. The company had a trading volume of 39,007,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,544,289. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $565.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,097 shares of company stock worth $37,877,471 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

