Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 661.5% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $453.63. The company had a trading volume of 606,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,709. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $357.85 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The firm has a market cap of $421.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,681,580 shares of company stock valued at $765,101,407. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

