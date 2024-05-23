Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,163,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,927,000 after buying an additional 25,534 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $1,011,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,361,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 438,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,918,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,325,801. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $163.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

