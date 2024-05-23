Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 304 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $358,837,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,158,000 after acquiring an additional 913,267 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,865,000 after acquiring an additional 563,761 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $77,417,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 900,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,352,000 after purchasing an additional 303,754 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.1 %

RSG traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.62. 165,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $196.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

