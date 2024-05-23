Ethereum Price Hits $3,814.68 (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $3,814.68 or 0.05605540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $458.26 billion and $32.31 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000687 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00056329 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011234 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00017984 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00013641 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012189 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003483 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000261 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,129,946 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
