Polymath (POLY) Market Cap Reaches $67.62 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $67.62 million and $641.75 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.0731 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.51 or 0.00125656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008734 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.07340628 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $3,389.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.