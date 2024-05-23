Tidemark LLC Buys Shares of 10,596 First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Tidemark LLC owned about 0.18% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 20,504 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LDSF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.59. 5,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,067. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $19.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

