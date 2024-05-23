Tidemark LLC Acquires Shares of 1,511 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,471 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

