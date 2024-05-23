ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.72

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.72 and last traded at $71.39, with a volume of 1935934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.48.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.48.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 36.2% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 6.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 291.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 310,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 231,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

