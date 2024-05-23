Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $489.99

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $489.99 and last traded at $486.93, with a volume of 638571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $487.06.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.41. The company has a market capitalization of $442.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,635,464,000. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after buying an additional 3,018,626 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

