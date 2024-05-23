Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Hits New 12-Month High at $126.87

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $126.87 and last traded at $123.50, with a volume of 29452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLNE. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Lane

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $5,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,801,000 after buying an additional 283,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,413,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,382,000 after purchasing an additional 179,873 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,143,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,682,000 after purchasing an additional 816,102 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 949,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 799,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

