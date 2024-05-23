Insider Selling: Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Guild Stock Performance

GHLD stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $13.52. 789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,556. Guild Holdings has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.07 million, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Guild had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $231.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guild Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guild by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Guild by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Guild by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GHLD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Guild in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guild currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

