Insider Selling: LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) Director Kjell Gruner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kjell Gruner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $32,650.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $32,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $33,150.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $33,350.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $33,350.00.

LiveWire Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LVWR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,269. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. LiveWire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LiveWire Group ( NYSE:LVWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 317.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

