Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.26

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.26 and last traded at C$11.18, with a volume of 75138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAV. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.73.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.5729702 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Larry Festival bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

