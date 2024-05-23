Teekay (NYSE:TK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.63

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 56220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Teekay Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $868.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $365.05 million for the quarter.

Teekay Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 94.24%. Teekay’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 8.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 166,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 10.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 3.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 50,444 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 27.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 34,187 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Further Reading

