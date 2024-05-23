Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.19

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.19 and last traded at $40.57, with a volume of 17290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

VECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

In other news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,179.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $854,295.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,091 shares in the company, valued at $19,241,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,179.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,375 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,690,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,059,000 after purchasing an additional 450,685 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $3,599,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $875,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

